A GROUP of expats in Torrevieja have prevented homeless charity Reach Out going bankrupt amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The ‘U3A’ group is a self-help organisation based in the city, with dozens of members committed to helping each other and those in need throughout the community.

SAVED: Reach Out’s Torrevieja shop

Like many other organisations having to lie dormant throughout the enforced lockdown, U3A (University of the Third Age) is looking to restart and offer their members a chance to take part once more.

Social media has meant that many have still been able to keep in touch with virtual meetings, so a number of urgent matters have still received attention.

One of those matters was the news that their chosen charity for this year, Reach Out, was in great danger of going bankrupt because of the inability to donate or volunteer during lockdown.

As a result, the charity was also unable to fulfil its obligations to a number of homeless families.

The U3A committee promptly agreed to provide Reach Out with a supply of food and drinks to enable them to keep going for a while longer while the financial situation is rectified.

Barry Weston, U3A spokesperson, said: “Hopefully, Reach Out will be able to recover shortly and continue with their worthy efforts.”

For details and recruitment information regarding U3A, go to the website.

To help or donate to Reach Out, go to the website.