A MILITARY barrack in Cadiz province has been put under lockdown after a sergeant tested positive for coronavirus.

Currently 30 personnel from the Camposoto barracks in San Fernando are in quarantine, after they came into contact with the infected sergeant.

The sergeant has been ordered to spend his two-week quarantine at home, while tests are still undergoing to see how many others from the barrack have been potentially infected.

Camposoto is located on the outskirts of Cadiz city, where a troop training centre is also located, although no training activities have been taking place since the state of alarm was declared.

This comes after one person lost his life and 17 others tested positive to COVID-19, in two different hostels in Algeciras.

Both of these hostels have also been placed under lockdown, with their residents in isolation, in order to stop the spread of the disease.

The Andalucian Health Minister, Jesus Aguirre emphasised that the situations are all under control and rather than referring to the situation as an ‘outbreak’, it’s more appropriate to call it a ‘cluster’, as it has such a limited scope.

“We are following all the protocols, the need for isolation was communicated to the owners of the hostels and to the military personnel in the barrack,” he added.