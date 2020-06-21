A FORMER soldier, who now works as a taxi driver in Malaga has been arrested for shooting at pictures of politicians.

A probe into the 30 second video was launched on Thursday, as soon as the Interior Ministry became aware of its existence.

The Guardia Civil arrested the former military man – who also has a criminal record – on Friday, after seeing him a video firing a shotgun at photos of Spanish government officials, a source told El Pais.

The photos were of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias, Equality Minister Irene Montero, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and the parliamentary spokesperson for Podemos, Pablo Echenique.

In the video, the faces of each politician are shown one by one by the person recording, before he shouts, ‘verdict.’

Moments later, a man shoots down each image, then laughs and makes an obscene gesture.

Two other people can also be seen in the footage, with all individuals involved in making the video now facing hate crime charges.

The Spanish government has expressed its ‘complete rejection and condemnation’ of the video, which it argues ‘sows hate’ and represents ‘serious threats.’

After becoming aware of the incident, the government announced that the solicitor general’s office would file a complaint with public prosecutors to investigate the case.