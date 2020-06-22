BUDGET flights from the UK have resumed into Alicante-Elche airport as of yesterday (June 21) following the end of Spain’s coronavirus State of Alarm.

Eight Ryanair services ran on the day that travel quarantine restrictions on arrivals from the EU and the UK were lifted by the Spanish government.

Eleven flights were scheduled to arrive at the airport this Monday, mainly operated by the Irish-owned carrier bringing in passengers from Britain, Belgian and Germany.

The first set of planes were said to be no more than 50% full.

Arriving travellers are having their temperatures checked by thermal image cameras and need to fill out a card with contact details in case coronavirus tracing is needed by authorities.