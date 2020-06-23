ANDALUCIA has seen the birth of nine more Iberian lynx cubs in the Breeding Centre of La Olivilla.

Females ‘Cynara’, ‘Jandra’, ‘Caña’ and ‘Cordoba’ have given birth to two cubs each, while the female ‘Coscoja’ gave birth to a single kitten.

All the cubs are now being weaned and are receiving vaccination and training for release into the wild, which will begin in July.

Last May, the new project Life Lynx Connect, for the protection of the Iberian Lynx successfully passed the European Commission’s evaluation.

The project has 21 beneficiary partners, under the coordination of the Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia.

With an investment of over €18 million, expected to begin this year and last five years, the project aims to achieve a self-sustaining and genetically viable population of this species, as well as connecting the existing nuclei in Spain and Portugal.

There are currently two consolidated lynx population centres in Spain, Doñana and Sierra Morena Oriental, but they are isolated from each other.

Another four nuclei are in a consolidation phase, in Extremadura (Matachel), Portugal (Guadiana) and two in Castile-La Mancha (Campo de Ca- latrava and Montes de Toledo).

“The consolidation and connectivity of these six nuclei would guarantee the conservation of the species.” said Carmen Crespo, Minister of Agriculture.

In addition, the project includes the creation of two new nuclei in Sierra Arana (Granada) and Lorca (Murcia).

