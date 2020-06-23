THE number of new coronavirus infections in Spain in the last 24 hours has dropped once again.

Specifically, 108 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, down 17 from yesterday when that number was 125.

Most of these new cases are located in Aragon with 45, followed by Madrid with 25 and Catalunya with 15.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Spain to 246,752.

In addition, one person has lost their life since yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths nationwide to 28,325.

Regarding the number of casualties in the last week, that number has dropped to 14, decreasing by a third compared to yesterday when it was 21.

The Balearic and Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, Catalunya, Valencia, Extremadura, Galicia, Murcia, Navarra, Ceuta and Melilla have not registered any deaths in the last week.

Madrid is the region that has had the most COVID-19 related deaths with 8,416, followed by Catalunya with 5,666 and Castilla La Mancha with 3,022.

151 people have been hospitalised in the last week (13 in the ICU), only one more than yesterday when it was 150.

That brings the total number of hospitalisations in the country due to the pandemic to 124,925.