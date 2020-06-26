A PREGNANT horse has been killed and dismembered in a shocking attack in Malaga.

Police are investigating the gruesome crime that took place yesterday on a plot of land in Campanillas.

The owner of the animal reported the crime to the Policia Local after discovering his beloved animal had gone missing.

“We only leave the horses here two or three weeks here in the planting season,” the man told Diario Sur, “Normally they stay at our other property.”

After examining the field where the horses grazed, he noticed the rope tethering the horse had been cut deliberately, pointing to a theft.

He began searching the area and after a few minutes he made the gruesome discovery of the horse’s body laid by a nearby river.

“He had two stab wounds to the neck, all the meat from the loin taken out and the spine cleaned, as well as one of his thighs and a raw hindquarter.”

The horse’s unborn foal was found lifeless next to its mother.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation to discover the reason for the theft and to identify the perpetrators.

The shocking crime was committed on a plot of land in rural Campanillas

An owner of horses for many years, the man (currently unidentified by Spanish Media) believes the crime was carried out by experts and that due to the precision of the cuts taken, the meat will be used in the illegal horse meat trade.

This is a hypothesis echoed by the Policia Nacional who are considering it a crime against public health.

At the moment, police are looking into a witness statement that suggest a man was seen pulling the horse at around the time of its disappearance and placing it into a grey van.

The animal, named Lola by its owner, was registered as a purebred Spanish Horse or ‘pura raza española’ and had a potential value of €15,000 to €20,000.

The species has been native to Andalucia since the 15th century and are known for their intelligence, sensitivity and docility.