Do your relatives or friends live in Spain? Then, you should definitely learn how to keep in touch with them. Whether you prefer to talk over the phone or use messengers like WhatsApp, you need to use the right telephone number of the person you want to connect. Most people think that they have written down the wrong number when they can’t reach someone over the phone. But the reason may be the absence of the correct area code. Each region in Spain is indicated with its own code. Of course, it’s impossible to memorize all of them and you don’t have to do this. Have no idea how to call the person living in Spain? Forget about worries as it’s as easy as ABC.

What Area Code Should You Use When Calling to Spain?

You shouldn’t learn full area code for Spain by heart but you need to learn the main principle of how telephone codes are made. If you need to call someone who is in Spain at the moment, you need to start with the following combination of figures: +34. Remember that each telephone number in Spain starts with these numbers. This code works when you are calling from your mobile or use a messenger. However, if you want to make a phone call from your stationary telephone, then, the code may differ. You will have to add 0034 for international calls. The code of the region may consist of either 2 or 3 digits.

The correct formula of the Spanish phone number is the following: +34 (code in Spain) plus 2-7 digits plus 2-7 digit line code. Do you feel a headache from so many numbers? It only looks so horrible. Today, you don’t need to memorize numbers. You can use the area code lookup and find the necessary code within minutes or even seconds.

How to Define the Right Code in Spain?

If you make a mistake and call with the wrong number you may pay more. Take this into account when calling someone and be careful because one wrong digit may result in a costly phone call. Want to avoid the waste of money? Then, you should enter the site with the search for the right code in Spain. Look through the list of the codes carefully and you’ll find the right one spending minimum time and effort. Moreover, you’ll be able to check what time it is in Spain now not to make the call at the wrong time.

Have you got the phone call from an unfamiliar telephone number and want to know who is calling you? Today, it’s as easy as 1,2,3. Just use the reverse code lookup and find out the location of the person who has called you. Perhaps, it’s your friend or acquaintance who has changed the telephone number or moved to another place. You’ll be able to guess who could call you and call back. It’s a very useful function of the reverse lookup you will definitely need at least once in life.