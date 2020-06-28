AFTER the announcement that the UK would drop its quarantine restrictions, the number of Brits searching for holidays has surged.

Yesterday, ministers confirmed that from July 6 the UK restrictions governing non-essential travel abroad would be eased.

This means that Brits going on holiday to several European countries will not have to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

The UK Government is expected to reveal a list of 15 so-called ‘air corridors’ this week.

READ MORE:

Spain is understood to be on the list, as are Greece, France, Italy, Germany and Croatia.

Spain-Holiday, which offers 18,000 properties for rent each year had its busiest ever morning yesterday, according to the Sunday Times.

The group’s rural retreats were the most popular, while overall searches increased by 42%.

A spokesperson said: “We’re seeing a huge interest in villages and small towns, particularly in the Alicante or Andalucia areas.”

From July 1 Ryanair has said it will run 1,000 flights a day.

The budget airline has released its list of Spanish destinations for this summer, as have Jet2, EasyJet and TUI.

According to the Mirror, the list of Spanish airports you can fly to from the UK is as follows:

Ryanair

Alicante

Murcia

Almeria

Bilbao

Menorca

Mallorca

Malaga

Valencia

Girona

Zaragoza

Madrid

Barcelona

Reus

Santander

Jerez

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria

Sevilla

Ibiza

Tenerife South

Lanzarote

Santiago

Jet2

Malaga

Almeria

Murcia

Alicante

Tenerife

Gran Canaria

Fuerteventura

Lanzarote

Reus

Girona

Ibiza

Mallorca

Menorca

Barcelona (from August)

EasyJet

Murcia

Reus

Santiago

Almeria

Barcelona

Bilbao

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria

Ibiza

Sevilla

Tenerife

Valencia

Alicante

Lanzarote

Madrid

Mallorca

Malaga

Menorca

TUI