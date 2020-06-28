SPAIN has registered 118 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time in four days that the daily total of new infections has not increased, with the national caseload now standing at 248,770.

The figures, taken from the Ministry of Health’s PCR test data, appear to be an improvement on yesterday’s total of 191 new cases.

According to the official figures – which have been disputed – Spain’s death toll now stands at 28,343 after a further 13 fatalities this week.

Other sources, including the Institute of National Statistics and the Carlos III Institute have put the death toll closer to 40,000.

Aragon, a northern region, with the country’s worst outbreaks has reported 48 new cases in the last 24 hours.

At the opposite end of the country, Andalucia reported 12 new cases and is now battling six outbreaks of the virus.

Fears mounted in Spain’s most populous region over a return of coronavirus this week after an outbreak was reported at Malaga’s Red Cross Centre, where 91 people have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile Andalucia’s sixth active coronavirus outbreak was confirmed in Axarquia today.

Half a dozen of the region’s 12 new cases were reported in this Malaga municipality.

Spain is understood to have 23 outbreaks described as ‘active’, meaning new cases are being reported.

There have been 52 outbreaks in total reported since May 11.

Andalucia has 10 confirmed outbreaks, four of which have been brought under control:

Huelva, coast, 10 cases (under control)

Cadiz, Campo de Gibraltar, 23 cases (under control)

Almeria, Levante-Alto Almanzora four cases (under control)

Granada, 14 cases (under control)

Granada, seven cases

Granada, five cases

Granada six cases

Granada, 15 cases

Malaga, Axarquia, six cases

Malaga, Red Cross Centre, 91 cases

The rest of today’s confirmed COVID-19 cases included 20 in Madrid and 14 in Catalunya.

Meanwhile, Cantabria, Galicia, Navarra, Murcia and the Valencian Community each reported less than 10 cases.

The rest of Spain’s 17 autonomous communities did not report any new cases.

However the authorities in Castilla y Leon failed to report the region’s data for the fifth day running, citing ‘technical difficulties’.

Worldwide some 10 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, while the global death toll has almost reached 500,000.

The latest COVID-19 figures come amid a backdrop of renewed hope for the tourism industry, as thousands of Brits and other nationalities are set to arrive in Spain this week.

There have been suggestions that Spaniards are looking for domestic breaks, while expats have voiced fears over a resurgence of the virus with the arrival of sun-starved British tourists.