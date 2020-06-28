ORANGE heat warnings have been issued for Andalucia on Monday.

Aemet has issued its second-most severe weather warnings for Sevilla, Cordoba and Jaen.

All the three provinces are set to hit 40°C tomorrow, with some towns like Ecija and Montoro forecast to bake in 41°C heat.

Yellow warnings have also been put in place for Granada and Huelva on Monday, while Malaga remains warning-free.

Aemet has predicted highs of 26°C for Fuengirola and Malaga City.

The mercury should reach 27°C in Manilva, Estepona and Torremolinos, while highs of 28°C are forecast for Marbella and Benalmadena.

All Andalucia’s yellow and orange warnings will remain active from 12:00am – 8:00pm tomorrow.

The region’s 112 emergency service has issued a warning to take extra care of babies, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

Medical chiefs have said that these ‘vulnerable’ groups should be frequently offered drinks.

It is advised that people consume water and avoid alcohol during the hottest periods.

Exercise is recommended to be kept for the end of the day, while eating lighter and fresher meals like salad is encouraged.

It comes after the first five months of the year were the hottest in Spain since records began.