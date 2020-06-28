A MAN has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Malaga province for allegedly defrauding his elderly neighbour who he helped care for.

The 49-year-old man allegedly stole €1,891 from the 87-year-old who lived next door to him in Velez-Malaga.

The investigation began as a result of a complaint filed by the woman’s nurse.

The nurse told the police that her patient had been a victim of bank fraud since she’d been in the hospital, but that she hadn’t come into contact with any of her family members as none of them live in Spain.

The only person who had come into contact with the victim was her neighbour, who had access to her home with his own set of keys.

The perpetrator had offered to take care of the woman’s flat while she was in hospital after she suffered a fall.

The police verified that all card transactions had been made during the pensioner’s time in the hospital.

After several inquiries, the officers found enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant for the 49-year-old neighbour, who had made numerous cash withdrawals and online purchases with the card.

He is now in custody awaiting his trial date.