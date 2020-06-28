SIX men will be going on trial tomorrow in Malaga province, for the murder of a man who had supposedly stolen their rooster.

The murder took place on February 3 2017, in the neighbourhood of Los Asperones, when the six men killed the victim, after they believed he had stolen their rooster who was used for illegal cock fights.

Five of the perpetrators are from the same family, with the sixth being a family friend and also the one responsible for sourcing the weapons responsible for the attack.

The defendants carried small firearms with ‘the intention of taking the man’s life’, with three of them shooting him ‘at close range’.

The victim was shot nine times in the body, the majority of shots in the back, ‘nullifying any possibility of self-defence’.

The shots injured his lungs and spine, causing a neurological hypovolemic shock that led to his death.

The six of them face a total of 99 years in prison, according to EFE.

The prosecutor has also requested that the perpetrators compensate the victim’s daughter and father by paying them €298,000 and €72,000 respectively.