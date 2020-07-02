BIG RED’S charity shop in Almoradi had been trading for exactly one hour when they were forced to close in March because of the Coronavirus lockdown.

HIGH HOPES: Suella Winston Campbell

But after 110 days ‘in limbo’, trying to raise money online for their rescue centre, the team are raring to go with a fully-stocked shop.

The Olive Press spoke exclusively with charity boss, Suella Winston Campbell, who reopened on Wednesday, July 1.

Suella, originally from Greenwich, admitted: “It was so frustrating that on our first day of trading, the town hall sent someone to tell us to close after an hour.”

Ironically, the charity’s former rescue centre in Dolores was ‘washed away’ in the gota fria floods, also on Friday 13.

The 54 year-old said: “The shop was meant to be our main source of income, as people in this area are so generous and we’re always busy.”

Lockdown restrictions, even in Phase 3, would have meant customers shopping one at a time; which wouldn’t have been viable, explained Campbell.

“We’ve got such high hopes now,” she continued, “the dogs, the cats and even the rescue centre itself do need looking after.”

As well as selling clothing and household items, raffles will be held and they will also be raising money via their Buy-A-Brick scheme for the refurbishment work at the new rescue centre.

Big Red’s charity shop is at Calle San Andres 16 in Almoradi and opens from 10am-2pm from Tuesday to Saturday.