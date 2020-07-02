PAEDOPHILE crimes have soared during the coronavirus lockdown, Spanish police have revealed.

Lieutenant Jose Luis Carame from the Guardia Civil told El Espanol that the Department of Telematic Crimes has been overwhelmed during the state of alarm.

While they usually deal with around 100 incidents per day, that has soared to 600 during the lockdown, an increase of 500%.

“We are seeing an increase in three crimes: distribution or possession of pedophile material, adults performing sex acts on minors and minors being forced to pose naked or in sexual positions,” Carame told El Espanol.

“Essentially, paedophiles and minors have spent more time in their homes, so crimes have soared.”

It comes as a 28-year-old man was arrested in Sevilla this week for allegedly selling child porn through several social media platforms.

Known only as M.R.L, the suspect was cuffed in the town of Paradas while police searched his home and devices.

Investigators found photographs and videos of child porn and rape.

The suspect was using an instant messaging app to sell the porn, charging other paedophiles up to €900 per file.

His arrest came following several months of investigation, which began on April 2.

The suspect already has a police record and is being held without bail ahead of trial.