GUARDIA Civil have arrested a 59-year-old man for crimes against the Spanish state after allegedly inciting violence towards government institutions.

The man, living in Gandia in Spain’s Valencian Community, is accused of inciting hatred towards the ‘Crown’, departments of Justice and police authorities via social media.

Guardia Civil analysed ‘hundreds’ of posts since 2018 that led to the charges of both hate crime and crimes against the state.

A total of 36 public posts were deemed to directly advocate violence against Spain’s royal family as well as government ministers.

Agents sought the identity of the individual behind the posts, before arresting him this week.

The operation was carried out in co-operation with Spain’s state prosecution service, la Fiscalia, as well as the Guardia Civil’s information arm.