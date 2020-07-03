THERE have been unconfirmed reports of a Guardia Civil shooting in the Costa del Sol village of La Cala de Mijas.

Witnesses reported that police surrounded a premises in calle Torremolinos then pointed a gun through window bars while shouting at about 11.15am today (July 3).

LA CALA: reports of a shooting.

Four shots then rang out before three women emerged from the building, one of them crying, according to a source.

The street is one of the main routes to the beach

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the incident, which has yet to be confirmed by police.

Did you see this incident or have any information? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es Tel. 00 34 951 273 575.