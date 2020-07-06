A COVID-19 positive Algerian migrant has been caught by police after escaping from a hospital in Murcia using knotted bedsheets.

The 25-year-old, who had made the dangerous crossing from north Africa to the Costa Calida last month, had spent 17 hours on the run before being spotted by Guardia Civil.

The Algerian was in Cartagena’s Santa Lucia hospital for nearly a week after his boat of nine migrants was tested for COVID-19.

The man clambered out of his fourth-floor bedroom window with a rope made out of bedsheets in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 5).

After reaching the end of his makeshift rope, he then took a big leap onto the ground before fleeing the area.

An extensive operation to find him was launched and he was spotted by Guardia Civil agents in a disorientated state by a roundabout at 9.00pm.

The Algerian national was then taken back to the Santa Lucia hospital.