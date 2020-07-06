JUST 2.6% of Costa Blanca residents have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to a major new study.

Researchers tested a total of 68,296 participants across all of Spain for antibodies to coronavirus to determine immunity levels of each province.

Participants in the province of Alicante – which holds much of the Costa Blanca – showed 2.6% immunity following testing between June 8 and June 22.

It was the third and final phase of the nationwide study, that concluded 5.2% of Spain’s population have beaten coronavirus.

The research was carried out by the Ministry of Health in Madrid and the Carlos III health institute – Spain’s main public health research centre.

The findings confirm that the much-touted concept of ‘herd immunity’ back in March, where the majority of the population is infected with the coronavirus and becomes immune to it, is still out of reach.