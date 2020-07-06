JUST 2.6% of Costa Blanca residents have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to a major new study.

Researchers tested a total of 68,296 participants across all of Spain for antibodies to coronavirus to determine immunity levels of each province.

Participants in the province of Alicante – which holds much of the Costa Blanca – showed 2.6% immunity following testing between June 8 and June 22.

It was the third and final phase of the nationwide study, that concluded 5.2% of Spain’s population have beaten coronavirus.

 The research was carried out by the Ministry of Health in Madrid and the Carlos III health institute – Spain’s main public health research centre.

The findings confirm that the much-touted concept of ‘herd immunity’ back in March, where the majority of the population is infected with the coronavirus and becomes immune to it, is still out of reach.

Donate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.