A CELLULAR network tower is under construction just 10-metre’s distance from at least one expat’s house in Moraira on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Photographs passed to the Olive Press show workers at the site today (Monday, July 6) while British resident Alex saying the works began ‘last week’.

Alex said she and residents were not warned of the construction, and cannot find any work permits displayed on the site.

“We are obviously concerned for our health, being so close to the radiation from the tower,” she said.

The administrators of Alex’s urbanisation told the Olive Press they have ‘not yet’ received a reply from Moraira Town Hall concerning the legitimacy of the works.

A spokesperson said the Town Hall’s response was delayed due to the bureaucratic process of applying to see a works licence.

The Town Hall’s press officer was unable to be contacted today.