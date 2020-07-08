UNIVERSITY academics have been appealing to British residents in Spain to take part in a new study.

Their aim is to understand if British people are thinking of returning to the UK due to the current climate.

The study is led by two expert researchers of retirement migration to Spain, Dr Jordi Giner from the University of Valencia and Dr Charles Betty.

Dr Betty is a British expat himself and two years ago became the oldest person to be awarded a PhD from a British university, when he was awarded one by the University of Northampton for his work on why elderly expats living in Spain return to the UK.

The 97-year-old was also awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours for his work in the community.

Dr Betty told Diario Sur: “It is important to understand the current situation of British people in Spain and if Brexit and COVID-19 are impacting on their lives and decisions to return.

“We can then try to ensure the right support is in place for them,” he added.

Brits who live in Spain full-time or even part-time are invited to take part in the online study by clicking here.

Participants will remain anonymous and all data will be treated confidentially and not shared with anyone outside the research team.