AFTER going 40 days without a single new coronavirus case, the Marina Alta has this week ended its clean record.

One person tested COVID-19 positive by PCR test in Denia, according to recent statistics from the Valencian region’s health department, Sanitat.

It comes as just 196 had tested COVID-19 positive in the Marina Alta since the start of the state of alarm.

A total of 19 people lost their lives in the northern Costa Blanca comarca, while a swift clamp down turned it into one of the most coronavirus-free regions in all of Spain.

It is not yet known whether the new case is a tourist from Valencia, Madrid or overseas.

It follows a string of television reports on the Marina Alta as Valencian visitors filled bars and restaurants to full capacity following the end of the state of alarm.