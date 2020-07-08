A SPELLING mix-up led to international media outlets reports that San Fulgencio’s La Marina urbanisation was put into lockdown due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The San Fulgencio council took to social media to rebuff the news in the British-expat area, and pointed out that the quarantine zone was actually around A Mariña in Spain’s northern Galicia region.

But that didn’t halt some people getting into a panic and passing out warnings for a midnight quarantine start from last Monday (July 6) in the southern Costa Blanca community.

The main problem surrounded maps and graphics on television and websites pointing to La Marina in Alicante Province as opposed to A Mariña hundreds of kilometres away on the north coast.

San Fulgencio council said: “Please assure your friends and family that ‘our’ La Marina is fully open for business, complete with all the required social distancing and safety measures.”