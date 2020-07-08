HE has been at it for two decades… but now the world has changed, is it time for Leapy Lee to stop his racist rants?

Those who have been unfortunate enough to read his rants in the Euro Weekly News have long known of his hatred of Muslims.

He has stirred up resentment against Britain’s Islamic community on a regular basis for years.

Without a shred of evidence he makes statements like: “These fanatics will one day find themselves sitting cross-legged on the carpets of Westminster, issuing out the rulings of Sharia, sending out legions of men with sledge-hammers and drills to our precious museums and chopping off heads in Trafalgar Square.”

Formerly known for his one hit single, Little Arrows in 1968, Lee, who is based in Mallorca, was jailed in the UK for a knife attack against a pub landlord, which might give an insight into his mind-set.

But it has to be said that Lee does not just single out the Muslim world – which he lumps together as one, tarring all followers of the religion with the same extremist brush.

He has also recently waded in on the Black Lives Matter movement.

His recent column on the BLM protests in the UK, actually blames THEM for creating racism.

“BLM demonstrations have managed to create more racial divisions in society than any other movement in living memory,” he wrote last month.

Then, forgetting to present any evidence more than his own prejudiced views he said: “As far as stop and search is concerned, the problem there is that the percentage of criminality, particularly among young black men, is so high it stands to reason they are going to be targeted.”

In his latest rant Lee – in the worst possible taste – raises the spectre of the holocaust ‘forecast by a politcian ‘far more intelligent and visionary than I’ in reference to BLM demos and ludicrously says the streets of Britain’s cities will soon resemble Beirut as he himself forecast 30 years ago.

Some years back he even claimed that Britain’s high rate of secondary infections in hospitals was due to its mostly Muslim cleaners who had lower hygiene standards.

Not only is the Euro Weekly News giving Lee the platform to spout his repugnant views, now the newspaper itself seems to have been infected with the same malaise.

Its Facebook page last week carried a poll that identified asylum seekers as ‘modern day savages.’

This provoked such a backlash, it was thankfully soon taken down – but for some reason the owners feel it appropriate to keep giving Loopy Lee the oxygen of publicity.

It really is time that his ‘articles’ were taken down too.