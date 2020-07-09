THE second meeting of officials to discuss post-Brexit citizens’ rights with Spain was held today at the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

Officials from Gibraltar, UK and Spain met to discuss the details of the Rock’s departure from the EU.

“The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive manner between representatives,” said the Gibraltar Government.

“The protection of the rights of British Citizens (including Gibraltarians) in the EU, and the rights of EU nationals in the United Kingdom and Gibraltar was set out in the Withdrawal Agreement.”

Gibraltar’s delegation was led by the Attorney-General Michael Llamas, a keen Europhile himself having spent ten years in Brussels.

The UK brought over its delegation and Spain brought its own, which included central, regional and local authorities.

The meetings were held in the Garrison Library, one of the oldest buildings on the Rock, which stores books dating back to the 18th Century.

FRIENDLY: The officials gather at the entry to Garrison Library

Working together

Gibraltar voted by 96% to remain in the EU with its high dependence on cross-border workers.

Over 15,000 workers used to cross the border daily to work on the Rock, although this has decreased since the pandemic.

With COVID-19 making a further dent in an area already rife with unemployment, the regional mayors’ association has declared its desire to keep the frontier flowing freely.

In order to secure the best deal, they have agreed to keep sovereignty out of the discussion, a Gibraltar Government red line.

This particular meeting discussed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) around citizens’ rights.

During the rest of July, officials will discuss the MoUs on tobacco, environment and police cooperation.

Although criticised by Opposition members, the MoUs and tax treaty are designed to guarantee joint prosperity after the Brexit transition period ends on January 1, 2021.