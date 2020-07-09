TORREVIEJA council on the southern Costa Blanca is to spend €115,000 of public money on creating a new “corporate image” and a new website.

The authority´s timing of advertising two tenders comes as the local effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to bite, with the coastal city´s June jobless figures standing at 9,456.

Innovation councillor, Ricardo Recuero, said that companies wanting to tender for the “image” contract have to get their bids in by July 15, with €33,000 budgeted for the project.

Recuero said that bidders would have to come up with a “modern and attractive image” which would be used across all council departments.

Over €82,000 has been assigned for a revamp of the Torrevieja municipal website.