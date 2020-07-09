THE Red Hot Chili Peppers have been announced for the rescheduled Madrid Mad Cool festival in 2021.

The LA legends will jet into the Capital for the huge music event, which was postponed amid the pandemic.

Taylor Swift is among the notable absences from the updated list of acts, while Billie Eilish and Kings of Leon also appear to have been axed.

Next year’s edition will take place from July 7-10 and will feature several acts from the 2020 lineup.

London folk group Mumford & Sons will be joined by Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Deftones and the Killers.

As well as the big names, a raft of indie bands and smaller acts are also on the bill, including Alt-J, Foals, Wolf Alice, Major Lazer, Tom Misch and IAMDDB.

The lineup so far represents some 70% of all the acts set to play, with many more still to be announced.

Tickets went on sale at 12:00pm on July 8, with prices starting from €75 for one-day access on madcoolfestival.es.

Some four-day passes are still available for €195, while three-day tickets are on-sale for €179.

Mad Cool is still set to take place at the IFEMA event venue in the north of the capital.

A full lineup is understood to be announced soon.