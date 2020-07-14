THE exclusive Nikki Beach in Mallorca has been condemned for brazenly breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Footage of the raucous party shows the Magaluf poolside venue, popular with British holidaymakers, failing to enforce sanitary measures laid down to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Clients can be seen packed around the swimming pool, not only failing to keep any distance from one another but also without wearing face masks.

The partygoers also dance whilst standing up which is strictly prohibited under the Balearic Government’s ‘new normal.’

The directors of Melia Group who now own the hotspot have condemned the ‘unacceptable behaviour shown by the club’s managers,’ stating that it ‘will not be repeated.’

The group are likely to be now slapped with a heavy fine of between €3,000 and €300,000.

The party has also come under fire by both the Balearic Association of Night Leisure and Entertainment (ABONE) and the Confederation of Business Associations (CAEB).

CAEB president Jesus Sanchez deemed the actions to be ‘outrageous,’ and has since passed the video on to the government’s general director of tourism Rosa Ana Morillo.

While backing the crackdown on flouting establishments, Sanchez called for the government and police to step up controls on illegal house parties.

This he said was the ‘most dangerous’ type of event as it is where coronavirus could spread the most.

It comes after dozens of penalties were handed out over the weekend to local businesses and holidaymakers.

ROWDY: The Punta Ballena strip in Magaluf

This included a group of British and German holidaymakers on Magaluf’s notorious Punta Ballena strip.

Footage shows the revellers, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, crowding closely together on the street.

They can be seen and heard singing and dancing, and a handful then jump onto a parked car.

BRAZEN: The large group fails to adhere to sanitary measures

Meanwhile, a group of sun-seekers at the Oratori Beach Club in Portals Nous were also denounced after converging on three yachts and several jet skis without complying with the health security measures.

The youngsters failed to wear face masks and respect the minimum two-metre distance.