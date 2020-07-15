THE Balearic Government has stated its intentions to close two notorious party strips in Mallorca.

The order, set to be enforced later today, comes in response to repeated breaches of the COVID-19 restrictions from tourists.

In aim of ‘fighting against anti-social behaviour that puts health at risk’ it will see the closure of the Punta Ballena strip in Magaluf as well as Calle de la Cerveza on the Playa de Palma.

Populous parts of Sant Antoni in Ibiza are also likely to be included in the new package of measures.

These three areas are considered hotspots for ‘tourism of excess,’ and this year faced a series of restrictions to crackdown on boozed-up holidaymakers.

The Balearic Government says the new order aims to ‘send a message of tranquillity, especially to those from Germany, that the region is a safe destination to travel to.’

This image they say has been tarnished in recent days due to circulating videos of illegal house parties, establishments exceeding their capacity, lack of social distancing and failure to wear face masks.

This included a group of ‘drunk’ German and British tourists causing havoc on the Punta Ballena, as well as the infamous Nikki Beach in Magaluf failing to enforce sanitary measures.

The Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, explained that these incidents are ‘particularly worrying’ especially if their main tourism market ‘decides to apply restrictive measures prohibiting travel to the Balearic Islands.’

Negueruela believes such irresponsible behaviour runs the risk of not only damaging the reputation of the region but puts both residents and visitors at danger.

Meanwhile, 100 Policia Nacional officers will be drafted in from mainland Spain to support the Policia Local in Palma.

As part of an operation to support the ‘Safe Tourism Plan’, the agents will bolster patrols targeting street parties and large gatherings of people.

Mayor Jose Hila said these are the ‘most dangerous activities’ given that they can spread COVID-19 the most.

He said: “it is not worth throwing away everything that has been achieved in these last months by the attitudes and behaviour of a few.’