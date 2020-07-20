THE Cordoba COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub has now reached 73 positive cases.

According to data provided this Sunday by the Ministry of Health and Families, in just one day the figures have doubled.

The outbreak is linked to a high school graduation party at the Babilonia nightclub where 400 individuals had gathered.

READ MORE:



The alert was triggered when an educational centre, Almedina, informed families via e-mail that one of their students had tested positive and that the provincial delegation had confirmed that the focus of infection had been the nightclub.

According to reports, over 1,000 tests have already been carried out, and it’s expected for the number of positive cases to continue to rise over the next few days.

As a result, 670 Cordoba residents have been isolated.

The delegate of Health and Families, Maria Jesus Botella, has thanked the ‘enormous personal and professional deployment that has been carried out since July 17 when the outbreak was detected.’

PRAISED: The great professionalism of the medical teams in the district and at the Reina Sofía hospital have made it possible to carry out 1,700 PCR tests to date.

Botella and the managing director of the Cordoba and Guadalquivir health district, Jose Manuel Rumbao have said that ‘the great professionalism of the medical teams in the district and at the Reina Sofia university hospital, have made it possible to carry out 1,700 PCR tests to date.’

The outbreak is still in the investigation phase, meaning that the study of the contacts of the affected people has not been completed and analyses are still being carried out.

Andalucia currently has 21 active outbreaks, of which 13 are in the investigation phase and eight outbreaks in the control phase. The tests so far confirm 383 positive cases.

As outbreaks across Spain rise, one Costa Blanca tourist area has joined Andalucia and Catalunya in extending mandatory mask wearing.