EVERYONE is adjusting to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic and it seems the King of Spain is no exception.

King Felipe needed a nudge from his 14-year-old daughter, Princess Leonor, to wear his compulsory mask at the Royal Palace in Madrid last week.

The heir to the throne tapped her father on the arm and subtly pointed towards her own mask to alert King Felipe to his forgetful error.

The absent minded mistake came after King Felipe had just given a speech commemorating the 28,400 people who have died of coronavirus in Spain.

The memorial was attended by the family members mourning those lost to COVID-19.

The ceremony included a minutes silence and ceremonial laying of white roses on a black pedestal surrounding a bowl of burning coals.

Felipe VI initially removed his mask to speak and failed to place it back on his face when he returned to his socially-distanced seat.

“This act cannot heal the pain felt by so many families at not being at the side of their loved ones in their final hours,” said the king in his speech.

“Let us work together, using all our will, our capacity, our knowledge, all our effort and the strength to be able to look to the future with confidence and hope.”

The tribute ended with the reading of the poem Silencio by Octavio Paz, followed by a minute of silence.