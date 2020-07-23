THE five COVID-19 outbreaks in Malaga are being stabilised, health bosses have claimed.

It comes as the province recorded 21 new coronavirus infections today.

Two of those have come from the outbreak at the Ocio Hoteles offices in Malaga city, while another case has been added to the La Vega de Antequera outbreak, which has a total of six patients.

Meanwhile, another positive has been detected in the outbreak in an unknown municipality in the Malaga-Guadalhorce district. That outbreak now has 18 cases however it is said to be ‘under control’, meaning all contact tracing and follow up tests have been completed.

Two other outbreaks, one in Malaga city and another in Guadalhorce, did not register any new cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by PCR in Malaga now stands at 3,125.

In the past 24 hours, nine people in the province have overcome the virus, bringing the total of recovered to 3,983.

There have been no recorded deaths in Malaga in the past 24 hours or additions to ICUs, with both totals remaining at 289 and 165 respectively.