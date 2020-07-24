The Valencian Community says that there are 31 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region registered up to yesterday(July 23).

The latest major cluster has been based at Valencia’s Manises Hospital with 19 people affected so far.

Figures from the regional health ministry show that eight of the outbreaks affect more than 10 people.

The biggest contagion remains centred around a Gandia night club which has accounted for 84 coronavirus cases.

The good news from the Costa Blanca resort is that no new cases have been reported there in the last 48 hours, as night life remains curbed there until August 1.

In Benidorm, eight people have been infected, whilst there are five in Santa Pola and three in Elche.

Tougher measures against bars and clubs breaching safety protocols came into force today in the Valencian Community.

Venue owners could have their operating licences withdrawn for up to three years if they are found to have broken rules.

The health ministry said that active COVID-19 cases in the region have doubled over the last week to a confirmed figure of 612.