In Remember Me (2019) Bruce Dern fakes Alzheimer’s to get into a residence where an old flame is suffering the real thing.

Filming took place in Madrid, (Villanueva de la Cañada and Pozuelo) and in Navarra, where Elizondo in the Valle de Baztán was a location.

The residence was further south at the Hotel Villa Marcilla, in the village of Marcilla.

All-focus

Thelma and I had a lovely chat with the Baselga-Elorz family, who live across the street and who were the owners of the hotel and restaurant before. Surrounded by some of her 22 grandchildren, the lady of the house told us that the filming had taken place during a month in May 2018, and that the whole hotel was occupied by about 100 crew and actors, while the leads stayed in Pamplona.

In reality the hotel and restaurant are separate buildings, although they merge in the film, which took advantage of the lush, verdant restaurant gardens.

All-focus

The hotel maintains its elegance, and the enormous, spacious lobby, but has lost a lot with the building of a roundabout and industrial estate right on the doorstep, and now sells itself as Low Cost.

All-focus

The town of Marcilla is worth a visit, largely for its castle and moat, although it’s an unpleasant 1,500 metre walk along a busy road.

All-focus

Our decision on where to eat was pre-empted by Thelma’s shameless infatuation with a suit of armour in the Meson Castillo, hidden away but good value for money, as Thelma pointed out while fondling steel thighs.

All-focus

Memories are made of this.