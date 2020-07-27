ADVENTUROUS punters can now delve into the depths of a mystical mermaid paradise at the Back to Life full moon beach festival at Max Beach.

With dancers decorated in incredible thematic makeup, the international live show on August 3 along Autovía del Mediterráneo will be spellbinding.

Live music, acrobatic spectacles and body contortions will entertain diners as they party through the night.

Guests will enjoy a four course meal accompanied by Moet as they become immersed in the fantasy world.

ON OFFER: Tasty dishes by leading chefs

The food is a fusion between traditional Spanish and cosmopolitan cuisine.

Master chefs will rustle up specialities such as the ‘Costa del Roll’ a gambas pil pil sushi roll and paella arancini.

Dinner will begin at 9pm ready for the entertainment to kick of an hour later.

Located on the idyllic beach of Playa Riviera, Max Beach is the perfect place to unwind and let your hair down.

Bookings for the Costa del Sol’s newest social event can be made at https://es.maxbeach.es/full-moon-party

?

?

?