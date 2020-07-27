TORREVIEJA police seized over 700 bogus PPE masks that were being sold at the city’s popular sea-front tourist market, known as the Paseo de los Hippies.

UNAPPROVED: Many of the 700 confiscated masks

All 162 stalls were inspected by the Policia Local last Thursday (July 23) with six traders denounced for selling unauthorised products.

POPULAR: Paseo de los Hippes Market

The fake masks were being sold to unsuspecting holiday-makers and locals.

The police moved in after getting complaints that substandard masks were being peddled at a time when extended mask wearing has been imposed across the Costa Blanca region.

The items were taken to Torrevieja’s health department for further analysis.

