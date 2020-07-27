TORREVIEJA police seized over 700 bogus PPE masks that were being sold at the city’s popular sea-front tourist market, known as the Paseo de los Hippies.
All 162 stalls were inspected by the Policia Local last Thursday (July 23) with six traders denounced for selling unauthorised products.
The fake masks were being sold to unsuspecting holiday-makers and locals.
The police moved in after getting complaints that substandard masks were being peddled at a time when extended mask wearing has been imposed across the Costa Blanca region.
The items were taken to Torrevieja’s health department for further analysis.
