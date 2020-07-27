INLAND areas of the Costa Blanca could see thermometers reach 42 degrees in places like Orihuela City this Saturday(August 1).

The State Meteorological Agency has activated a yellow alert for today due to the higher temperatures which are caused by the hot desert air wafting in from North Africa.

The traditional hottest time of the year on the Costa Blanca is between July 15 and August 15, with warnings issued over the increased chance of forest fires across the region.

Inland parts of Alicante Province like Pinoso saw temperatures reach over 37 degrees on Sunday(July 26), whilst Elche and Orihuela clocked in at around 32 degrees.

The highest level of warning at orange has been issued for areas like Madrid today.