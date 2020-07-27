A NEW invasive species of mosquito has landed in Spain, experts have warned.

According to the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (ANECPLA), the Aedes japonicus has successfully planted itself in several regions, including Asturias, Cantabria and Andalucia.

The scientists said in a report that much like the tiger mosquito, the Aedes japonicus has reached a ‘point of no return’ in terms of population numbers and is now ‘practically impossible’ to get rid of.

The species is usually found in natural areas where there is a large amount of vegetation.

While it means it is less likely to be found in urban areas, it is capable of carrying the dengue, chikungunya and West Nile virus.

The latter is an infectious disease which usually gives carriers little to no symptoms but can prove fatal if it enters the brain and causes inflammation.

However there has to be an existing outbreak or significant case load of said viruses among the population for the mosquitos to act as carriers.

The Aedes japonicus was first detected in 2018 by a citizen participation platform called Mosquito Alert.

The species differs from the tiger mosquito in that it is brown, slightly larger and with gold stripes instead of white/

It is also less aggressive but can resist colder climates.

It is now fully settled in Asturias and Cantabria and is moving towards Galicia too, expanding at break-neck speed.