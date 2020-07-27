A Murcia man who threatened victims during robberies has been accused of going on a four-day crime spree in Torrevieja.

The 32-year-old from Molina de Segura was arrested by Guardia Civil agents after a series of incidents in the coastal city.

The Guardia said that the Spaniard had a prison record and did not hesitate to threaten violence.

ROBBERY WITH VIOLENCE: CCTV footage from one of the thefts

He stole a boat moored at Torrevieja´s yacht club on July 16, which he then abandoned before stealing from a 24-hour shop the following day.

He threatened to kill a female member of staff with a beer bottle and locked her in a storeroom.

An estate agent was his next target, as he booked a house viewing that turned violent.

He threatened to kill the man’s family with a knife from the property’s kitchen drawer and another that he already had on him.

ARRESTED: Investigations are ongoing

The Guardia Civil said that they were looking at his involvement in other crimes, after turning up a variety of stolen items when they searched his Molina apartment..

Whilst he was being questioned, a 79-year-old woman in the same block told agents that she was robbed of jewellery by the man as she got into the lift of her apartment block.

Two gold chains and a gold bracelet were said to have been stolen, as he waved a knife in front of her face.

The felon is also said to have been responsible for the detention of three youngsters in Murcia after he robbed a home and threatened to kill them if they told anybody about the robbery.