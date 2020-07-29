SHOCKED Olive Press reader, David Ronnen, witnessed a “freak” road accident in Quesada yesterday(July 28) that saw three people “covered in blood”.

The drama unfolded at around 12.30pm in the Pueblo Bravo area of Quesada, when a car collided with a street-lamp on Avenida del Mar.

WRITTEN-OFF: After mounting Quesada kerb

David told us: “I saw a car suddenly swerve and mount the pavement.”

“Luckily no one looked to have been seriously hurt, but the three Spanish occupants were covered in blood.”

FORCEFUL: Impact triggered air-bags

“All were very shaken and this all happened in broad daylight on a quiet residential road.”

David explains, “I spoke to one of the victims and he said that the driver lost control because he was dazzled by the sun.”

“ODD”: One victim blamed the dazzling sun, that was BEHIND the car

However, pictures show that the sun would have been BEHIND the car at the time of the crash.

David admitted: “it all looked a bit odd”

The Rojales Policia Local are looking for any witnesses and can be contacted on 966 715 129.