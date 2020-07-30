MALLORCA has been issued an orange weather warning as temperatures are set to reach a scorching 40C.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has forecasted sizzling highs from today until Saturday August 1 across the whole of the Balearic Islands.

Inca, Santa Maria del Cami and Llucmajor will be the three hottest Mallorca municipalities, peaking at 40C.

Meanwhile, Son Servera and Arat will be the ‘coolest’, with highs of 33C.

Experts predict that tonight will be an especially hot night in the capital, with temperatures not set to drop below 29C.

Although far cooler than Mallorca, Menorca will see highs of 36C, with 32C forecast in Ibiza and Formentera until Saturday.

AEMET said the heatwave has been caused by a blast of hot Saharan air that has swept over the Peninsula and on to the Balearic Islands.

The orange alert does however come with some risks, first being an increased chance of forest fires.

It has also been recommended for residents and holidaymakers to drink plenty of fluids and keep out of the sun during its peak hours to avoid a heatstroke.

It comes as Spain’s annual heatwave has claimed more lives every year than any other natural phenomenon according to recent government statistics.

Primary advice from the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergencies is to stay hydrated with water or isotonic drinks and to avoid alcoholic drinks during the middle of the day.

Limiting exposure to the sun, avoiding exhaustive activities and making sure you use adequate sun cream is also strongly advised.