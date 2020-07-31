THE Chief Minister has agreed to the call for an inquiry by the former Commissioner for Police Ian McGrail in Parliament today.

Fabian Picardo said the government ‘will not seek to cover up anything’ in the inquiry to be held by a top UK judge.

The announcement came after McGrail’s lawyers called for the inquiry into his own retirement on July 28.

Despite agreeing to it, Picardo said ‘the Government does not consider that it is necessary to convene an inquiry’.

“We do not agree at all with the statements made by those representing Mr McGrail about the effect that his retirement and the circumstances of it might have for Gibraltar,” said Picardo.

“In fact, we consider that the opposite is the case.

“The Government is satisfied that all aspects of that matter have been entirely proper and based on the legal advice received.”

The inquiry called by McGrail puts into question the decision of the Government, Governor and Gibraltar Police Authority.

He said that despite ‘the public curiosity, rumour and tittle tattle’ he felt it was ‘contrary to the public interest’ to express why McGrail had retired.

The Chief Minister hinted that this was because it concerned ‘the recent incident at sea resulting in the death of two Spanish nationals’.

“This issue, obviously, has significant political and diplomatic connotations outside of Gibraltar,” added Picardo.

“No one can fail to see that or doubt that.”

RETIRED: Ian McGrail left his job on June 10 but he is now asking for an inquiry

‘The truth will out’

The Chief Minister said he would make sure that the inquiry was fair and independent.

“We will not seek to exclude anything Mr McGrail might wish the inquiry to review,” said Picardo.

“But we will also not agree to exclude anything that Mr McGrail might not wish the inquiry to review.

“We will not seek to cover anything up.

“Neither will we tolerate any attempt by anyone else to cover anything up.

“We consider that our actions have been proper and that they will stand the test of scrutiny.”

He said that he would start putting together the questions for the inquiry which could cost millions of pounds.

Picardo, however, considered it important that ‘the truth comes out’ to ‘quash the gossip’ which is why he was agreeing to the inquiry.