CHIEF Minister Fabian Picardo confirmed today that Phase 6 restrictions would continue ‘for the moment’.

People who do not wear masks in closed spaces like buses, hairdressers, restaurants will be get an on-the-spot £100 fine.

Shopworkers could also be fined, with the government not ruling out compulsory public mask use in the future.

In a speech where he talked of the rising cases across the world, he said the local public health advice was against any more relaxation of the lockdown.

“There is nothing that I would have liked more than to tell Gibraltar today that we could move to unlocking,” said Picardo.

“But I hope that taking firm action at this time will prevent further restrictions having to be imposed in the future.

“I understand how hard this will be for everyone.

“But it will not be lost on us that the many countries that have unlocked have had to revert to some sort of lockdown because of the rise in numbers.

“That is precisely what we want to avoid here.”

A worrying fact he pointed out was that the latest COVID-19 positive case had been in contact with 45 people.

This means that the limit on numbers gathering will be 20, taking in mind recent cases that arose from visitors to the Rock.

He said that the retaining of these measures would allow Gibraltar to stop having to enforce a more extensive lockdown on movement.

TAKE CARE: The Chief Minister urged people to not let down their guard

Staying safe

A 2am curfew will now be enforced by the RGP at restaurants and bars, after reports they were finding social distancing difficult.

Picardo urged anyone who has signs of COVID-19 to immediately self-isolate and call 111 for advice rather than go to hospital.

He especially warned young people ‘to be careful’ when they are socialising in Gibraltar and Spain as nightclubs and bars are hotbeds for getting the virus.

With 350 swabs being carried out every day, there have been over 21,000 tests so far, one of the highest per capita in the whole world.

The STOP COVID-19 Gibraltar app has been downloaded by half of Gibraltar, with everyone else encouraged to do so.

The Chief Minister revealed that when a vaccine became available, Gibraltar would have access to the NHS stocks.

He excused the fact that public counters were closed and that a new pre-paid card pilot system would be introduced soon.

The new card will be able to be used in shops, at cash machines or to make online payments for those who do not have bank accounts.

“We must stay conscious that there is once again community transmission of COVID-19 in Gibraltar,” concluded Picardo.

“We must stay at PHASE 6 to protect each other, our loved ones and our nation.

“Please reflect that it is better to lose a summer in your life than to lose your life for a summer.”