SPAIN has registered 1,525 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The number is a new record for the post-lockdown period and is the third day in a row that the figure has been above 1,000.

More worryingly, the number of new infections is increasing by almost 24% each day, and has increased by 78% compared to Monday’s count of 855.

The growth rate is exceeding that of the spring outbreak, but health minister Salvador Illa told a press conference today that that is owed to far more rigorous testing and detection.

Meanwhile, the rolling total of infected people in Spain grew by 3,092 today, rising to 288,522.

The rolling total includes figures from earlier in the week as they come in late from certain regions.

There are now officially more than 500 fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in Spain but the real number is likely higher.

Aragon continues to be the most affected region, recording 511 positives in the past 24 hours, followed by Madrid with 372.

Both regions accounted for 57% of the new cases announced today.

The Basque Country and Andalucia are also seeing a surge in cases, with 158 and 107 recorded in the past 24 hours respectively.

In good news, Catalunya appears to be controlling its outbreaks, particularly in Barcelona’s metropolitan area. The region only reported 64 new cases today, the lowest since the resurgence began.

The number of cases diagnosed across Spain in the past 14 days has climbed to 57.46 per 100,000 inhabitants, double that of 10 days ago and a 700% increase from the end of June.

What is not repeating itself is the high death toll which was witnessed in spring.

The past week has seen 12 deaths from COVID-19 in Spain, a far cry from the 1,000 seen over just a few days in April.

In the past 24 hours there have been two deaths, bringing the official total to 28,445.

The number of people in hospital remains low at 472 but that figure has doubled in 10 days.

The ICUs are also seeing an increase in patients with 27 now in intensive care, up from 12 at the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile, the average age of an infected person has lowered to 40, suggesting young people are catching the disease at a much higher rate.