MARBELLA counts for almost half of Malaga province’s COVID-19 cases, new figures have revealed.

The Costa del Sol town has registered 157 cases in the past 14 days, 110 of which have been added in the past week.

That’s more than double the 52 new cases registered in Malaga city over the same period.

According to figures published by the Junta, there have been 369 cases in the province in the past 14 days, meaning Marbella accounts for 42% of those.

In the past 24 hours there have been a further two outbreaks on the Costa del Sol, consisting of 11 and five cases.

The coast, as a health district, accounts for 69% of the province’s outbreaks, counting 11 out of 16 currently active.

The number of people who tested positive via PCR in Malaga rose by 42.

That’s up from Monday’s increase of 29 and comes after a further 90 were added over the weekend.

Of the 16 active outbreaks in the province, two are said to be under control, one in Antequera and one in Malaga city.

The rest are still in the investigation phase, meaning specialists are carrying out contact tracing and testing those affected.

One more person has been hospitalised in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the province to 12.

The rise in figures in Marbella comes after the Olivia Valere nightclub was forced to close on Monday after some of its staff tested positive for coronavirus.