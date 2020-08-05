An Elche man has been arrested for sending unwanted pornography to women by using dozens of mobile phone numbers.

The 44-year-old Spaniard used pre-paid cards activated with bogus personal details to hinder any police investigations into him.

When he was detained by the Policia Nacional, over 60 cards were seized along with a laptop and various memory storage units.

At least four women were pestered after one of his victims filed a complaint against him.

She told agents that she suffered a constant barrage of pornographic images being sent to her mobile phone from different numbers used by the man.

The impact of the incessant messaging was so profound on her that she could not live a normal life and suffered mental stress.

The Policia Nacional said that the man harassed at least three other women in the same way for over two years.

Agents are keeping the investigation open, as they believe that there are other victims who have not yet come forward about what happened to them.