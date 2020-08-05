A new coronavirus outbreak has been reported on the Costa Blanca centred on the municipality of San Juan de Alicante.

Valencian Health Ministry officials said that seven cases had been confirmed in the popular seaside area and were caused through contact in social situations.

The description is normally taken to mean that the virus was spread through the meeting of families and friends, or by socialisation at a bar or club.

It’s the third outbreak reported on the Costa Blanca this week after a clutch of cases were identified in the Almoradi and Orihuela areas.

Three other hot spots were reported further north in the Valencian Community at Valencia, Requena, and Betera.

The Health Ministry said that 51 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours within Alicante Province, which takes in the Costa Blanca.

45 people are currently being treated in Alicante Province hospitals with seven of them admitted to ITUs.

515 have died in the area during the pandemic, with no further deaths reported since the last Health Ministry update on Monday(August 3).