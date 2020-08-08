MORE than 200 Christian burials and Roman remains have been unearthed in Spain’s Malaga.

The archaeological excavation, which began in November of last year, covers the grounds of the former Astoria and Victoria cinemas in the centre of Malaga city.

The work, which is in its final phase, has been extended by two months until the end of September, due to delays provoked by the state of alarm where work was temporarily halted and also because of sheer volume of remains discovered.

In February of this year some 90 bodies were found, believed to belong to Castilians who took part in the city’s conquest.

That number has now risen to over 200.

The archaeological experts responsible for the excavation of the area believe the bodies unearthed could be ‘conquistadores’ who took part in the conquest of Malaga from Moorish rule.

Experts believe that the level in which the bodies have been discovered suggests they were buried in the 15th century, at the end of the Moorish era.

Curiously, some bodies have been found facing mecca, in line with Muslim burials, while others have been found facing upwards, arms crossed over the body, in line with Christian practice.

The remains are now subject to an anthropological study before they will be transferred to the Museum of Malaga, which has an archaeology section.

The excavations, currently in their third and final phase, covers an area of 800 metres and has also revealed Roman remains.

The digging has reached a depth of 9.44 meters, with areas still subject to evaluation.

The forecast is not to excavate any deeper.