THE Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent the Public School of Hurchillo, near Orihuela, a letter of gratitude in response to their support for Prince George’s commitment to dance.

PRINCE GEORGE: Third in line to the throne

Much was made of the six-year-old’s school curriculum, after an American TV presenter mocked his apparent love of dance on Good Morning America in August 2019.

Presenter Lara Spencer laughed and said: “Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William, we’ll see how long that lasts.”

GMA PRESENTER: Lara Spencer

Her ridicule sparked outrage among the dance community and modern society in general, leading her to make an immediate and public apology.

The Hurchillo school has been committed to introducing dance into their curriculum for three years and wrote to Kensington Palace after the controversy, supporting the choices made by the third in line to the throne.

Almost a year later, the Duke and Duchess wrote back, on behalf of Prince George, to thank the school for supporting his commitment to dance.

School director, Joaquín Marza, said: “The letter received from the British Royal House is a gift to the students [and] helps us to continue with our dance projects.”