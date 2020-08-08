An organised crime sting across Spain resulted in 12 arrests and over €1million of drugs linked to a Columbian drug gang being seized. 

Police intercepted more than 4.5kilos of cocaine in a series of raids after law enforcement managed to hack into the Whattsapp chat used by the drug thugs. 

Detectives say the seizures have punched a massive hole in the gang’s criminal operation, believed to also have connections in mainland Spain.

The Citizen Security Brigade and officers from the Organized Crime Group were able to find messages sent between gang members – giving them unprecedented access to their plans to flood the country with Class A drugs. 
After months of working to bust the group, police uncovered drugs with an estimated street value of over  €1million in safehouses in Palma and Madrid.

